Qv Investors Raised Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding By $5.36 Million; AUTONEUM HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY (ATNNF) SI Decreased By 2.63%

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG WINTERTHUR ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) had a decrease of 2.63% in short interest. ATNNF’s SI was 22,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.63% from 22,800 shares previously. It closed at $109.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Qv Investors Inc increased Valmont Industries (VMI) stake by 42.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc acquired 41,200 shares as Valmont Industries (VMI)’s stock rose 3.86%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 137,779 shares with $17.93 million value, up from 96,579 last quarter. Valmont Industries now has $2.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 88,347 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management components and materials for the automotive market worldwide. The company has market cap of $553.23 million. The firm provides engine encapsulations, such as engine covers, hoodliners, outer dashes, and water box shields; and interior floor products comprising inner dashes, non-woven carpets, tufted carpets, and floor insulators and mats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers underbody products, including underfloor shields, heatshields, floor pans, outer tunnel insulators, and wheelhouse outer liners; body treatment products, such as dampers/stiffeners, sealant materials, and other acoustics components; measurement systems; and specialist articles.