Qv Investors Raised Citigroup (C) Holding by $806,248; Stock Price Rose; Delta Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $454,914

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.07 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,949 shares to 58,256 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,620 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). D E Shaw Inc reported 0.06% stake. Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 4,337 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj reported 2,135 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Management Va owns 786 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 233 shares. Sonata Gp reported 4,569 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 643 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 78,432 shares. Sfe Counsel reported 6,192 shares stake. Kentucky-based Barr E S has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler holds 3,112 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Cohen Capital Management Inc, California-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.75% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.