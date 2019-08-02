Qv Investors Maintains Position in Citigroup (C); Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Trimmed Position by $343,406

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $291.89. About 1.79M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 7.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davidson Investment Advisors accumulated 124,357 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc holds 9.91M shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd holds 26.79 million shares or 6.32% of its portfolio. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 42,165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability owns 535,776 shares. Pggm stated it has 1.30M shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 902,570 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 210,132 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.79 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mercer Advisers Incorporated stated it has 8,641 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 169,822 shares. 30,001 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 344,766 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $47.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 150,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,979 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares to 50,969 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).