Qv Investors Maintains Position in At&T (T); As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Mengis Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1999.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 277,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.96M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.26 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 7.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Perkins Coie Com owns 337 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.76% or 1,327 shares in its portfolio. Co Bancorp invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 180 shares. Orca Investment Limited Co stated it has 442 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability holds 0.95% or 16,446 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 54,405 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Limited Com reported 1,734 shares stake. Fort Point Capital Prns Lc reported 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability New York has 13,128 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Communication has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Franklin Resource has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.25M shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares to 283,891 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,019 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Stearns Grp has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&T Bank & Trust invested in 3.46M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Qv accumulated 3.96M shares. Private Ocean holds 14,576 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 145,511 were reported by Convergence Inv Prtnrs. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 1.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mariner Llc reported 510,724 shares. Interocean Cap Llc accumulated 0.1% or 35,699 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Inc Limited accumulated 15,010 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp reported 115,886 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 8,373 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 27,797 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 0.93% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.10M shares.

