Qv Investors Lowered Holding in Hyster (HY) as Shares Rose; Peak Asset Management Raised Its American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Position by $612,525 as Stock Price Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 452.17% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 158,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 51,917 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 210,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 43,506 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY)

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $20.40 million activity. Butler Clara R also bought $199 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, June 13. 89 shares valued at $5,784 were bought by RANKIN ALISON A on Thursday, April 4. RANKIN ALFRED M ET AL bought 3,633 shares worth $226,927. Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers had bought 2 shares worth $128 on Thursday, March 21. 8 shares valued at $426 were bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Wednesday, June 19. Vested Trust for James T. Rankin – Jr. had bought 3 shares worth $162.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 22,711 shares. Franklin accumulated 226,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Whittier Tru Co reported 150 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 10,070 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 5,046 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 60,010 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Adams Asset Advisors holds 17,254 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel has 0.38% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 11,940 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 39,376 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 874,740 shares. Strs Ohio reported 11,100 shares stake.

