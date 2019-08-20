Qv Investors Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Position; Advanced Energy Industries Has 1.36 Sentiment

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 103 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 76 reduced and sold their stock positions in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 36.32 million shares, down from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Advanced Energy Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 76 New Position: 27.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 95,800 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 484,232 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 414,678 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 30.35% above currents $64.31 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, February 22 to “Buy”.

Qv Investors Inc decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 150,881 shares to 469,979 valued at $23.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 17,592 shares and now owns 23,308 shares. Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) was reduced too.