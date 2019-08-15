Qv Investors Increases Position in Valmont Industries (VMI); As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Valuation Declined, Holder Newtyn Management Lifted Position

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 108,535 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.38. About 121,363 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Challenger Banks: Who’s Who? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Customers Bancorp Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series F declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Customers Bank’s Jay Sidhu Discusses Innovation, High Performance at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Customers Bank Opens Chicago Private & Commercial Banking Office – GlobeNewswire” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 318,828 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,319 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 427,071 shares in its portfolio. 115,634 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. 67,663 are owned by Legal General Grp Inc Pcl. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 44,216 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 9,269 shares. 31,762 were reported by Eqis Mngmt. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp owns 1.91M shares. Ameritas Invest reported 2,287 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 22,135 shares. Strs Ohio holds 36,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 6,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 148,731 shares stake. Parkside Bancorp reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,309 are held by Bahl And Gaynor. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,000 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Kennedy Capital reported 53,470 shares. 133,784 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Sei Invests Com reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 96,975 were accumulated by Principal. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,065 shares. Amer Intl has 43,769 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 5,900 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Steve Kaniewski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMI) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,320 shares to 137,535 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,917 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).