Qv Investors Holding in Now (DNOW) Trimmed by $8.90 Million; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 51,778 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 635,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 370,995 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 26,193 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) by 199,955 shares to 821,890 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.88M for 29.93 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.