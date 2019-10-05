Qv Investors Holding in Now (DNOW) Has Lowered by $8.90 Million as Stock Declined; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Shamrock Asset Management Upped Stake by $350,588 as Shares Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 635,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 370,995 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 768,250 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 583,267 shares. Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,789 shares. Denali Ltd owns 0.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,456 shares. Maine-based Bar Harbor Services has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has 13,845 shares. Heritage Wealth has 60,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 16,720 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 0.38% stake. Private Wealth reported 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Llc holds 22,539 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Madison Investment Hldgs invested in 0.97% or 717,987 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 1.53% or 15,000 shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi reported 2.46% stake. Aristotle Capital Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 40,968 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Utils Alphadex Fd Annual (FXU) by 18,117 shares to 224,108 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council owns 144,300 shares. Ruggie Group Inc owns 92 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates holds 186,117 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,584 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 201,800 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 67 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 327,788 shares. Sasco Cap Inc Ct holds 0.04% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 27,970 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 12.31 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Massachusetts Fin Ma accumulated 6.12M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 28,667 shares. The Illinois-based Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.98 million for 26.65 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 199,955 shares to 821,890 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).