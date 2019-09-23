Qv Investors Has Trimmed Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $15.51 Million; Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.02 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 7,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,741 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20 million, down from 61,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 7.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 14,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 9,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 23,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1157.52. About 108,145 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 8,526 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 52,507 shares. Hanseatic Services Inc holds 691 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.08% stake. Cleararc Inc accumulated 366 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 9,221 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Highland Capital Mngmt LP has 0.22% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,500 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc has 704 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 47 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 41,523 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. State Street invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lee Danner Bass Inc stated it has 215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 27,300 shares to 115,580 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 199,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.31 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 269,177 shares to 456,222 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw Cap Corp has 5,000 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 7.61% or 360,000 shares. California-based Tcw Gp has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill owns 80,895 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited owns 91,439 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Lafayette Invests invested in 44,130 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc owns 19,771 shares. Generation Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.65M shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,119 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd holds 21.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.47 million shares. Parus (Uk) Ltd owns 309,625 shares. 329,454 were accumulated by Assetmark. Kessler Investment Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Cap Lc reported 138,964 shares stake.