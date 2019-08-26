Qv Investors Has Trimmed By $7.39 Million Its Aflac (AFL) Holding; Audiocodes LTD Has 1.29 Sentiment

Qv Investors Inc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 24.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 150,881 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 469,979 shares with $23.50M value, down from 620,860 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $35.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.37 million shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 36 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 28 trimmed and sold equity positions in Audiocodes LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AudioCodes declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 108,380 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $502.42 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 31.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 10.63% above currents $48.36 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AFL in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.53% or 365,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has 0.4% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,953 shares or 0% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 128,010 shares. Moreover, Coho Prtn has 3.57% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3.16 million shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 9,864 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 572 shares. Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Korea Investment reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mcf Advsrs Llc owns 60 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The Illinois-based Department Mb Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust Communication has 0.68% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 22,474 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Moreover, Girard Prtn Ltd has 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity. Lloyd Karole had bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659.