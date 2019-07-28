Qv Investors Has Raised Its Holding in Valmont Industries (VMI) by $5.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Amarillo National Bank Maintains Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO)

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 132,798 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Steve Kaniewski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Stephen Kaniewski On Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

