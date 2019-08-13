Qv Investors Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position By $806,248; TDK ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (TTDKF) Sellers Decreased By 9.1% Their Shorts

Qv Investors Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc acquired 13,004 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 620,417 shares with $38.60M value, up from 607,413 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $145.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF) had a decrease of 9.1% in short interest. TTDKF’s SI was 786,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.1% from 864,800 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 873 days are for TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF)’s short sellers to cover TTDKF’s short positions. It closed at $78.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.03 billion. The firm operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other divisions. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emory University has invested 1.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chilton Management Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 79,427 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based Moore Management LP has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 12,824 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 266,992 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 5,825 shares. Nomura has 2.11 million shares. American Interest Group Inc Inc reported 791,529 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj accumulated 11,985 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt invested in 48,043 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Guild Inv Management invested in 32,620 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Associated Banc accumulated 4,690 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 0.57% or 3.83M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

Qv Investors Inc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 26,300 shares to 257,709 valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varex Imaging Corp stake by 344,766 shares and now owns 1.40 million shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

