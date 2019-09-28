Qv Investors Has Lowered Valmont Industries (VMI) Position; Telenav (TNAV) Shorts Up By 40.38%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) had an increase of 40.38% in short interest. TNAV’s SI was 649,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 40.38% from 462,600 shares previously. With 295,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)’s short sellers to cover TNAV’s short positions. The SI to Telenav Inc’s float is 1.82%. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 524,063 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.36M for 14.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 17,575 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 1,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 7,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & owns 124,661 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Ltd Liability has 1.25% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 36,659 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Meeder Asset reported 2,676 shares. 2,015 are owned by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Bancorp Of America De holds 52,956 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has 11,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $226.20 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Telenav, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.95 million shares or 9.22% more from 18.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 310,476 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 22,147 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) or 73,600 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Co accumulated 15,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). 366,085 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 78,498 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 114,341 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 43,781 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 2,354 shares. Moreover, Ellington Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 5,159 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

