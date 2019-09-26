Qv Investors Has Lowered Its Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Holding; North American Construction Group LTD.HAR (NOA) Shorts Up By 3.99%

North American Construction Group LTD.HAR (NYSE:NOA) had an increase of 3.99% in short interest. NOA’s SI was 304,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.99% from 293,200 shares previously. With 114,700 avg volume, 3 days are for North American Construction Group LTD.HAR (NYSE:NOA)’s short sellers to cover NOA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 51,219 shares traded. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) has risen 90.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.84% the S&P500. Some Historical NOA News: 09/03/2018 DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms North American Energy Partners ‘B’ Rating; 11/04/2018 – North American Energy Partners Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Name; 16/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS ‘B’ RATING; 11/04/2018 – North American Energy Partners Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Change of

Qv Investors Inc decreased Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 1,999 shares as Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 50,210 shares with $7.83 million value, down from 52,209 last quarter. Casey’s General Stores Inc now has $6.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.36. About 208,416 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,702 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Gotham Asset Lc owns 11,561 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com accumulated 2,728 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 7,873 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Llc holds 0% or 160 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 972,296 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 366 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 70,853 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 15,410 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company has 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 1,572 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 693,654 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 122,508 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 2,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $17400 highest and $12300 lowest target. $159.83’s average target is -3.34% below currents $165.36 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 10 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Sidoti maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Sidoti has “Neutral” rating and $16600 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Thursday, September 19. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CASY in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating.