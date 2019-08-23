Qv Investors Has Lowered Hyster (HY) Position by $9.80 Million; Stock Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 88,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.77M, down from 90,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 158,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 51,917 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 210,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 44,075 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.42% or 536,832 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 10,774 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 15,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 85,659 are held by Foundry Prtn. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 102,592 shares. Regions holds 400 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 687,295 shares. Diamond Hill Capital owns 0.06% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 181,695 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc invested in 0% or 36,847 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 11,940 shares. Cwm Limited owns 6 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 7,019 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $20.40 million activity. The insider Griffin Bedwell Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought 3 shares worth $161. Shares for $65 were bought by Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers. On Thursday, March 21 the insider Rankin Lynne T bought $1,156. 328 shares were bought by BUTLER JOHN C JR, worth $17,559. Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin bought $6,499 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Thursday, April 11. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $199 was bought by Vested Trust for James T. Rankin – Jr..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company has invested 1.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scholtz And Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 34,838 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 416,200 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet North America Sa holds 0.31% or 8,699 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lakewood Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 1.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ajo Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 271,807 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,418 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt owns 7,505 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Service has invested 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisors Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 1,278 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 61 were reported by Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Com. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,894 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,957 shares to 36,136 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.