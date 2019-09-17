Qv Investors Has Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $17.44 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Holding by $48.60 Million

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323.65M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 370,931 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15033.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 157,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 158,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.68 million, up from 1,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 3.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt holds 68,158 shares. Odey Asset Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 44,357 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 220,073 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.28% or 8,915 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us accumulated 1.44M shares or 1.71% of the stock. Spears Abacus Limited Com has 230,931 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv owns 15,261 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 165,483 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 32,599 shares. Pettee Investors reported 76,797 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca has 5,204 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,488 shares to 505,708 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 635,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,995 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 487,329 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $592.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 841,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 300 shares. Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,705 shares. Axa holds 653,322 shares. Advent Ma accumulated 29,500 shares. 2,794 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 8,679 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc invested in 693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 36,300 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 33,649 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.63 million shares. 1,348 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mngmt. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 19,819 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.55% stake. Alpha Windward Llc has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 570 shares.