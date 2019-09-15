Qv Investors Has Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $2.85 Million as Shares Rose; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Holding in Universal Insurance Holdings I (UVE) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 21,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 159,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.89 million, up from 137,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings I (UVE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 133,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 152,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 196,709 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 2,650 shares to 9,008 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,708 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $940,223 activity. Donaghy Stephen bought $266,117 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp by 43,807 shares to 437,584 shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).