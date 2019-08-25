Qv Investors Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)

Among 2 analysts covering Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freehold Royalties has $12.5 highest and $11 lowest target. $11.75’s average target is 68.34% above currents $6.98 stock price. Freehold Royalties had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21. Raymond James maintained the shares of FRU in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. See Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

Qv Investors Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 26,300 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 257,709 shares with $28.17M value, down from 284,009 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.70B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 112,297 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lincoln Cap Limited Company reported 10,294 shares. 157,129 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs. Dodge And Cox reported 23.58 million shares. Cambridge Advisors invested in 2,810 shares. Cls Investments Lc has 1,304 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Com reported 660 shares stake. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.17% or 622,725 shares. South State stated it has 39,795 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Limited Company has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Buckingham Asset Llc accumulated 0.1% or 7,363 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 2,852 shares. Stewart Patten Limited accumulated 8,011 shares. Greatmark Inc has 88,313 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express Expands Suite of Global Business Payment Capabilities Through Acquisition of acompaytm – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 15.85% above currents $117.76 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. develops and produces oil and natural gas primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $827.22 million. The firm focuses on acquiring and managing gas and oil royalties; and developing and producing gas and oil assets, as well as natural gas liquids and potash properties. It has a 1396 P/E ratio. It also has royalty interests in eight potash mines in Saskatchewan.

More recent Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form N-PX Exchange Listed Funds For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PagSeguro Favored Over Buffett-Backed StoneCo at Credit Suisse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.