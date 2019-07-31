Qv Investors Has Decreased By $8.46 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Disciplined Growth Investors Cut Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holding By $11.70 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 61,279 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 1.85M shares with $354.69 million value, down from 1.92M last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com now has $44.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $212.48. About 428,986 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Qv Investors Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 69,320 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 137,535 shares with $16.85 million value, down from 206,855 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $177.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 2.86M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $197 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.19 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.19 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 171,241 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 3.13% or 231,819 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Steers Inc reported 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 26,437 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 115,729 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability invested 3.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.26% or 947,546 shares. Private Harbour Management And Counsel Lc stated it has 1.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jnba Fin Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,436 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Co reported 3.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 11.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Club Tru Na holds 17,449 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,342 shares.