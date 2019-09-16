Qv Investors Has Cut Its Stake in Aflac (AFL) as Valuation Rose; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Synovus Financial Lowered Holding by $1.61 Million

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 29,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 814,353 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.04 million, down from 843,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 459,569 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 469,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 2.25 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.80 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 157,095 shares to 158,140 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 124,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Naples Global Limited has 0.34% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 25,685 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Invesco has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6.56 million shares. Regal Investment Ltd accumulated 47,286 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.15% stake. Diligent Limited Liability Com has 0.25% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.35% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0.41% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Aviance Partners Ltd Company holds 0.71% or 46,844 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa reported 8,618 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 21,561 shares stake. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.26 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 3.04M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,701 shares to 203,179 shares, valued at $23.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

