Qv Investors Has Cut Its Hyster (HY) Position by $9.80 Million; Excalibur Management Holds Position in Verizon (VZ)

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 158,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 51,917 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 210,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 68,778 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 36,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 1,576 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Regions Financial invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 15,000 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 350 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Invesco has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 27,299 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 21,368 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.08% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ameriprise Incorporated owns 36,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 954,399 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 102,592 shares in its portfolio. 10,070 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 buys, and 0 insider sales for $20.40 million activity. RANKIN BRUCE T bought $69,184 worth of stock or 1,077 shares. 18 shares were bought by RANKIN MATTHEW M, worth $1,161 on Thursday, March 7. The insider David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Margo Janison Victoire Williams 2004 Trust bought 3 shares worth $195. 2 shares were bought by 2013 Trust fbo Evelyn R. Kuipers, worth $108 on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $108 were bought by Anne Farnham Rankin Trust 8/15/2012 on Monday, July 8. Matthew M. Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for William Alexander Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 also bought $195 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.