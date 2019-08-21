Qv Investors Has Cut Alleghany (Y) Position by $12.94 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Stake in Symantec (SYMC) as Stock Value Declined

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 11,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 32,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $751.82. About 1,792 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 490,466 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.69% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 844,685 shares. 461 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes And Incorporated. Klingenstein Fields And Company Lc has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 18,831 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 0.64% or 78,548 shares. 78,329 are owned by Pennsylvania. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc reported 2,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 348,303 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 28,009 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 420 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% or 350 shares. 63,832 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 37,500 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com reported 0.01% stake. 3,948 were accumulated by Optimum Invest. Moreover, Kenmare Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.89% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cleararc Capital owns 15,521 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 53,363 shares. 10,544 were reported by Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc. 10,000 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 2,028 were reported by Edge Wealth Lc. Beutel Goodman And reported 5.26 million shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 18,385 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Llp has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).