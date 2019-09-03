Qv Investors Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) stake by 63.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 48,657 shares as Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL)’s stock declined 1.28%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 125,357 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 76,700 last quarter. Enable Midstream Partners Lp now has $5.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 182,475 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE

Qv Investors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 20.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 35,060 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 135,019 shares with $15.92M value, down from 170,079 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 11.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 10,500 shares to 36,150 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) stake by 448,597 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Tier Reit Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.