Qv Investors Decreased By $18.01 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares (NLSN) Shorts Raised By 3.44%

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 26.89% above currents $20.23 stock price. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23 target in Thursday, March 28 report.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, Buy and Watch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.46 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -3.76% below currents $1083.54 stock price. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1065 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1250 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $1050 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Capital Equity Mngmt Limited reported 17,958 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 46 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.05% or 904 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 726 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,268 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lee Danner And Bass accumulated 215 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2,700 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 1.2% or 1,000 shares. 117,117 were reported by Bancshares Of America De. 27,921 were reported by Cibc Markets. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 5,858 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 24,953 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 163,125 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.