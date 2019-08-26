Qv Investors Decreased Alleghany (Y) Position by $12.94 Million; Cacti Asset Management Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $5.49 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.48M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 11,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 32,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $738.64. About 77,363 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Commerce owns 6,862 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 6,400 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Markel holds 4,328 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 1.32M shares stake. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Barclays Public Ltd has 5,816 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,209 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Comerica Bancorp stated it has 9,342 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 122,750 shares. Leavell Inv has invested 0.06% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Goodhaven Mngmt Lc reported 6,630 shares stake. Fdx Advsr stated it has 523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,706 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,374 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs accumulated 24,049 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Ima Wealth reported 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 353,837 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mengis Cap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 52,150 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 1.19% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 534,330 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. 5.46 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va holds 2,792 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or accumulated 29,675 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 35,439 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

