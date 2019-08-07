Qv Investors Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.10 Million; Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Holder Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $865,400 as Share Price Rose

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 35,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 170,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 22.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 2.32 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRA EVP MARK MALLON SPEAKS IN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Recommends Change to Tagrisso Marketing Authorisation; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, ASTRA FORM STRATEGIC PACT ON ORGANS-ON-CHIPS TECH

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) by 23,968 shares to 290,980 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indo Tambangraya Megah Pt by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (ITYBF).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 24,223 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 6,142 shares stake. 61,397 are owned by Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested in 460,902 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 104,716 shares. Legal General Group Pcl has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart Patten Lc, a California-based fund reported 224,661 shares. 86,068 were accumulated by First Washington Corp. Haverford Ser Inc has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Financial Bank holds 3.26% or 173,604 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment holds 0.08% or 15,030 shares. Legacy Inc reported 40,087 shares stake. Addenda Inc has 130,329 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.