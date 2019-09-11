Qv Investors Cut American Express Co (AXP) Position by $2.87 Million; Mobileiron (MOBL) Stake Maintained by Spark Investment Management Llc

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, down from 284,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 2.07 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 52.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 168,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 486,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 318,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.02M market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.56% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 58,704 shares to 210,100 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 78,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,800 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 27,224 shares. Hawk Ridge Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.74 million shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Norwest Venture Partners X Limited Partnership invested 32.5% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,648 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 4,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested in 0% or 54,700 shares. 553,778 were accumulated by S Squared Lc. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 364,988 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 759,813 shares. 104,744 are held by Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability. 24,000 are held by North Mgmt Corp. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

