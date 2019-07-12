Qv Investors Cut Alleghany (Y) Position; Carmignac Gestion Upped By $1.23 Million Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 22.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 175,750 shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s stock declined 23.67%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 967,376 shares with $6.94M value, up from 791,626 last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 944,694 shares traded or 96.54% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

Qv Investors Inc decreased Alleghany Corp (Y) stake by 64.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as Alleghany Corp (Y)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 11,658 shares with $7.14M value, down from 32,803 last quarter. Alleghany Corp now has $10.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $701.99. About 48,872 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Carmignac Gestion decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 43,104 shares to 180,288 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 120,436 shares and now owns 6.14M shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 EPS, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.56 million for 18.97 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 99,991 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Lc holds 1.07% or 644,522 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 29,038 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 461 shares. Polar Llp holds 0.7% or 122,750 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 0.01% or 1,550 shares. Qv Invsts owns 11,658 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.01% or 4,718 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.45% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 16,308 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co invested in 1,276 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,734 shares. Aqr Cap Lc has 0.06% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 85,645 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 7,321 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity. $992,885 worth of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) was bought by Tyler Lauren M on Friday, May 10.

