Qv Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Selz Capital Has Raised Benefitfocus (BNFT) Position by $2.71 Million

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 169,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 453,795 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.77M, up from 283,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 161,020 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C

