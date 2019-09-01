Qv Investors Boosted Valmont Industries (VMI) Position; Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 90,969 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 65,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 269,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, down from 334,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

