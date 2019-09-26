Qv Investors Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $17.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15033.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 157,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 158,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.68 million, up from 1,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 8.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,810 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 33,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $288.51. About 1.85M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 224,374 shares to 413,046 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,210 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,283 shares to 73,318 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.