Qv Investors Boosted Citigroup (C) Position; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position By $1.38 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock rose 7.07%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 1.29 million shares with $21.81M value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 12,002 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Qv Investors Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qv Investors Inc acquired 13,004 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Qv Investors Inc holds 620,417 shares with $38.60M value, up from 607,413 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.77. About 296,604 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 78,736 shares to 436,105 valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 11,832 shares and now owns 440,335 shares. Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) was raised too.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.12 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 5.28M shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 1.39 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 220,698 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 6,565 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Strs Ohio has 23,881 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 769,012 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bp Plc stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 3,263 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 855,808 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh. Staley Cap Advisers reported 975,400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. WEIDEMAN ROBERT had sold 14,350 shares worth $226,156. Shares for $130,824 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Llc holds 0.01% or 3,492 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,600 shares stake. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 612,866 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 71,323 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 5,143 shares stake. Montag A Associate Inc owns 6,549 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 911,382 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 36,492 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 5.21 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guild Investment Management invested 2.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 105,912 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6.55M were reported by Prudential Fin.

Qv Investors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 35,060 shares to 135,019 valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 26,300 shares and now owns 257,709 shares. Varex Imaging Corp was reduced too.

