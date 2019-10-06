Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 4 0.00 66.31M -1.29 0.00 Twitter Inc. 42 1.43 742.02M 1.72 24.58

Demonstrates Qutoutiao Inc. and Twitter Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 1,591,885,728.00% -256.2% -99.1% Twitter Inc. 1,748,397,737.98% 18.6% 12.1%

Liquidity

Qutoutiao Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twitter Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Twitter Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Qutoutiao Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$14 is Qutoutiao Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 278.38%. Twitter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.5 average price target and a -2.13% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Qutoutiao Inc. appears more favorable than Twitter Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares and 69.7% of Twitter Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Twitter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend while Twitter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Twitter Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.