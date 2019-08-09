Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This is a contrast between Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,149 5.76 N/A 49.54 24.56

In table 1 we can see Qutoutiao Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Qutoutiao Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Qutoutiao Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 252.64%. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc.’s potential upside is 17.17% and its consensus target price is $1400. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Alphabet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qutoutiao Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 69.95% respectively. Comparatively, 0.02% are Alphabet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. has -36.38% weaker performance while Alphabet Inc. has 17.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.