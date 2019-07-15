Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Reaches $4.45 After 9.00% Down Move; Forum Energy Technologies (FET) SI Increased By 7.79%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) had an increase of 7.79% in short interest. FET’s SI was 7.75M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.79% from 7.19 million shares previously. With 1.78 million avg volume, 4 days are for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s short sellers to cover FET’s short positions. The SI to Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s float is 9.78%. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.855. About 417,185 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 62.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy

The stock of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 1.72 million shares traded. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.29B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QTT worth $115.74M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Forum Energy Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 14. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $313.79 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs owns 1.91 million shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp owns 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 329,191 shares. Contrarius Investment Ltd accumulated 477,512 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hillman has 5.35% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 2.36 million shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 11,910 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 513,202 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 56,341 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 298,085 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com. Northern Trust Corp owns 971,059 shares. Commerce Retail Bank has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Paloma Mngmt holds 0% or 16,486 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Barclays Pcl invested in 137,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.91% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET).

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Forum Energy Technologies Stock Surged 21% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qutoutiao had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 16 to “Buy”.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. It currently has negative earnings.