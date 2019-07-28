Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Reaches $4.42 After 9.00% Down Move; Ellie Mae, Inc. (ELLI) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. See Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) latest ratings:

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $95

13/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Negative New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $99 Upgrade

The stock of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 1.74 million shares traded. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.28B company. It was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $4.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QTT worth $115.02M less.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qutoutiao had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity. Anderman Sigmund had sold 44,800 shares worth $3.70M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold Ellie Mae, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 63,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. 5,714 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Natixis reported 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Alpine has 842,200 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 28,470 are held by Citigroup. Gabelli Funds Limited invested in 654,223 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 8,420 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Sei Invs reported 1,111 shares. 517 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. First Mercantile Trust holds 3,696 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 5,278 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.