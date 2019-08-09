Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Reaches $3.99 After 6.00% Up Move; Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 703,415 shares traded. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.15 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $4.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QTT worth $69.18 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Royal Dutch Shell had 36 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 18 to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Berenberg. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 14. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. See Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qutoutiao had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Qutoutiao Inc. Announces a Recent Development Nasdaq:QTT – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.26% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2339. About 12.60M shares traded or 159.23% up from the average. Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) were recently published by: Forbes.com, which released: “Want To Maximize Royal Dutch Shell Dividend Income? Here’s What You Buy – Forbes” on September 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Royal Dutch Shell Continues To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 22, 2019 is yet another important article.