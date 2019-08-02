Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Reaches $3.65 Low on Aug, 2; United Security Bancshares Has 0.62 Sentiment

The stock of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $3.43 target or 6.00% below today’s $3.65 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.01B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $60.48 million less. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 827,092 shares traded. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.78, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 13 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 21 cut down and sold their stock positions in United Security Bancshares. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Security Bancshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 21 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 214 shares traded. United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has risen 0.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding firm for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $180.73 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and lease financing.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.03% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares for 714,633 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 164,935 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,049 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Aspiriant Llc, a California-based fund reported 11,230 shares.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

