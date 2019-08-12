Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.17 82.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Qutoutiao Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Qutoutiao Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 5.6% 4.7%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qutoutiao Inc. Its rival Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Qutoutiao Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Qutoutiao Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 260.82%. Meanwhile, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s consensus price target is $18.33, while its potential upside is 27.74%. Based on the data shown earlier, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.1% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares and 44.5% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. has -36.38% weaker performance while Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 7.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.