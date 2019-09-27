Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 4 0.00 66.31M -1.29 0.00 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.00 8.36M -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Qutoutiao Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 1,581,181,295.75% -256.2% -99.1% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 907,807,579.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Qutoutiao Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Qutoutiao Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Qutoutiao Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is Qutoutiao Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 283.56%. Competitively Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 204.88%. Based on the data shown earlier, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Qutoutiao Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 11.7% respectively. Competitively, 4.2% are Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend while Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Qutoutiao Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.