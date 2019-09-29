Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Since Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 11 0.00 380.65M 1.29 10.95 PCM Inc. 35 0.00 N/A 1.97 17.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc. PCM Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Qurate Retail Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Qurate Retail Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than PCM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 3,401,697,944.59% 0% 0% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.4% of PCM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PCM Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has -23.28% weaker performance while PCM Inc. has 97.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors PCM Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.