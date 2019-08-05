Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 16 0.42 N/A 1.29 10.95 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is $7, which is potential 106.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.36% and 76%. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders are 96.44%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has weaker performance than Qurate Retail Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Qurate Retail Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.