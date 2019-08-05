Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|16
|0.42
|N/A
|1.29
|10.95
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|4
|0.08
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Demonstrates Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.2%
|-2.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is $7, which is potential 106.49% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.36% and 76%. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders are 96.44%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|4.19%
|6.22%
|-36.17%
|-35.47%
|-41.18%
|-23.28%
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|-0.85%
|5.42%
|-20.09%
|-38.7%
|-37.39%
|-12.72%
For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has weaker performance than Qurate Retail Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Qurate Retail Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.