Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Comparing side by side

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 14 0.37 N/A 1.29 10.95 Tractor Supply Company 103 1.41 N/A 4.38 24.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Tractor Supply Company. Tractor Supply Company has higher revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Qurate Retail Inc. is currently more affordable than Tractor Supply Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qurate Retail Inc. and Tractor Supply Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc. and Tractor Supply Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Tractor Supply Company is $118.4, which is potential 21.94% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares and 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders are 96.44%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Tractor Supply Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has -23.28% weaker performance while Tractor Supply Company has 30.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.