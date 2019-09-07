Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Qurate Retail Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Qurate Retail Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. N/A 15 10.95 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Qurate Retail Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is 51.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qurate Retail Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Qurate Retail Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc.’s peers beat Qurate Retail Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.