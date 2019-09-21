Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Qurate Retail Inc. has 96.44% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Qurate Retail Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Qurate Retail Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. N/A 14 10.95 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Qurate Retail Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Qurate Retail Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.93 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of 70.35%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qurate Retail Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Qurate Retail Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Qurate Retail Inc.