Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.34 N/A 1.29 10.95 Zumiez Inc. 24 0.80 N/A 1.58 15.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qurate Retail Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Zumiez Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Qurate Retail Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Qurate Retail Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Zumiez Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Qurate Retail Inc. and Zumiez Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.3% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Qurate Retail Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zumiez Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Zumiez Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Zumiez Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Qurate Retail Inc. and Zumiez Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 78.89% for Qurate Retail Inc. with average price target of $20. Competitively Zumiez Inc. has an average price target of $28.25, with potential downside of -8.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Qurate Retail Inc. looks more robust than Zumiez Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qurate Retail Inc. and Zumiez Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 82.4%. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 8.6% are Zumiez Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Zumiez Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Zumiez Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.