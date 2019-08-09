Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Since Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 16 0.42 N/A 1.29 10.95 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.27 N/A 0.33 18.46

In table 1 we can see Qurate Retail Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Container Store Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Qurate Retail Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Container Store Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.3% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Qurate Retail Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Container Store Group Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, The Container Store Group Inc. has 1.2 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Container Store Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Qurate Retail Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Qurate Retail Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.63% and an $20 average target price. On the other hand, The Container Store Group Inc.’s potential upside is 40.85% and its average target price is $7. The results provided earlier shows that Qurate Retail Inc. appears more favorable than The Container Store Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qurate Retail Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 78.2% respectively. 2% are Qurate Retail Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats The Container Store Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.