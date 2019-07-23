Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 17 0.41 N/A 1.67 7.64 CSS Industries Inc. 7 0.12 N/A -7.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Qurate Retail Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.5% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -29.7% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Qurate Retail Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, CSS Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CSS Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CSS Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Qurate Retail Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 48.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qurate Retail Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 73.5%. About 0.5% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, CSS Industries Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. -24.82% -26.22% -41.59% -48% -42.98% -34.68% CSS Industries Inc. -5.22% -1.55% -12.88% -49.32% -60.76% -29.1%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CSS Industries Inc.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CSS Industries Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.