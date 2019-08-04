Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) Forms $13.75 Double Bottom; Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.40 million shares as Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 5.57M shares with $113.65M value, down from 6.97M last quarter. Scientific Games Corp (Call) now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 3.83M shares traded or 184.96% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) stake by 4.53 million shares to 4.94M valued at $40.47M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 169,511 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 635 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 103,503 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 25,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hood River Capital Llc owns 465,087 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 3,488 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Prudential Inc has 34,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs LP reported 66,521 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 56,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 135,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 33,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity. $2.17 million worth of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) was bought by PERELMAN RONALD O on Monday, June 17.